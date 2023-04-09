ADVERTISEMENT

49 COVID-19 cases in central region

April 09, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Forty-nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The number of daily case load stood at 15 in Tiruchi, 11 in Tiruvarur, seven in Nagapattinam, five in Thanjavur, four in Mayiladuthurai, three each in Pudukottai and Ariyalur, and one in Karur district. Out of 174 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 57, Tiruvarur 38, Nagapattinam 20, Ariyalur 16, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur 14, Pudukottai eight, Karur six, and Perambalur had one active case.

