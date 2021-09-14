48-year-old Head Constable’s body found near railway track

TIRUCHI

14 September 2021 22:13 IST

The body of a police Head Constable who was attached to Illupur police station in Pudukottai district was found near the railway track between Tirumayam and Pudukottai on Tuesday.

Railway Police gave the name of the deceased as K. Kannan, 48, of Pichaithaanpatti village near Pudukottai. Railway

Advertising

Advertising

Police sources said the Head Constable was fatally knocked down by a train.

He had availed leave for two days and come home as his wife was said to have been be unwell, said the sources.

The Government Railway Police, Karaikudi, registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.