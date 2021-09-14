Tiruchirapalli

48-year-old Head Constable’s body found near railway track

The body of a police Head Constable who was attached to Illupur police station in Pudukottai district was found near the railway track between Tirumayam and Pudukottai on Tuesday.

Railway Police gave the name of the deceased as K. Kannan, 48, of Pichaithaanpatti village near Pudukottai. Railway

Police sources said the Head Constable was fatally knocked down by a train.

He had availed leave for two days and come home as his wife was said to have been be unwell, said the sources.

The Government Railway Police, Karaikudi, registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2021 10:14:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/48-year-old-head-constables-body-found-near-railway-track/article36461422.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY