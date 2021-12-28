48 test positive for COVID-9 in central region

Forty-eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Tuesday. No death was reported in the region as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Barring Tiruchi, where 16 people tested positive, all other eight districts in the region reported fresh cases in single digits.

Karur and Tiruvarur reported nine cases each and Thanjavur eight. Three persons tested positive in Perambalur, two in Nagapattinam and one in Ariyalur. There was no fresh case in Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts.

Tiruchi had the most number of active cases in the region with 128 patients under treatment including those under home treatment. Karur had 127 active cases, Thanjavur 125, Tiruvarur 45, Pudukottai and Perambalur 18 each, Nagapatinam 17, Ariyalur nine and Mayiladuthurai eight.