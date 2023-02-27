48 stolen vehicles recovered in three districts in central zone, four held

February 27, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Police teams in Perambalur, Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai districts recovered 48 stolen vehicles and arrested four persons involved in vehicle theft cases. The stolen vehicles were recovered during intense vehicle checks and patrolling conducted by police teams in the three districts as a crime prevention measure.

A total number of eight stolen vehicles were recovered in Perambalur district with the police arresting two persons. In Ariyalur district, police teams recovered 21 stolen vehicles and arrested one accused. In Mayiladuthurai district, 19 stolen vehicles were recovered with the police arresting one accused. The arrested accused were later sent for judicial remand. Steps were being taken to hand over the recovered vehicles to its respective owner, a police press release said on Monday.