48 injured in jallikattu

PUDUKOTTAI

Forty eight persons, including a Special Sub Inspector of Police, were injured in a jallikattu organised at Pappanviduthi in Alangudi police station limits on Friday.

As many as 844 bulls were released during the nearly six-hour-long event in which 300 tamers participated. Forty one among the injured, including Special Sub Inspector Murugesan attached to the Karambakudi police station, were treated at the venue itself. The rest were referred to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital.