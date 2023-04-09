48 injured in jallikattu held at two villages in Pudukottai district

April 09, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Forty eight people were injured in jallikattu organised at Sengalakudi and Arasadipatti villages in the district on Sunday.

As many as 743 bulls were released during the event held at Sengalakudi. About 175 bull tamers participated. Fourteen persons were injured of which 11 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining were referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

A total number of 587 bulls were released during the event at Arasadipatti in which 214 tamers participated. Thirty four persons were injured of which 30 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining four were referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, police sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT