48 fresh COVID-19 cases

TIRUCHI

Forty-eight fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the eight central districts on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department on Tuesday, all districts except Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts reported less than 10 cases. Of them, the maximum number of cases were reported in Thanjavur district with 15 patients testing positive for the virus followed by Tiruchi with 14 new cases. Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts recorded five new cases each. There were six new cases in Karur district. Tiruvarur recorded two fresh cases and Ariyalur one. No new case was reported in Perambalur district.

A total of 53 patients, who had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 in various hospitals in central districts, were discharged on Tuesday. While 12 patients were discharged in Thanjavur, 10 recovered patients went home from hospitals in Tiruchi district. Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur discharged nine and eight patients, respectively.