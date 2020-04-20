48 Covid-19 patients recover, discharged from Karur Medical College Hospital

Forty-eight patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19 virus, were discharged from the Karur Government Medical College Hospital after treatment on Monday.

Of them, 33 patients were from Namakkal district and 13 from Dindigul district. Two patients were from Karur district. While a section of them had contracted the virus after attending a religious event in New Delhi, the remaining were their contacts.

The patients were given a rousing send off by the doctors, nurses and para medical staff members of the hospital when they left for their native places.

While the medical personnel lined up to send them off, the visibly relieved patients too expressed their gratitude for the treatment extended to them over the past three weeks. The patients were sent home in ambulances and cars.

Rosy Vennila, Dean of the hospital said that 101 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital so far. They had undergone 14 days treatment at the hospital after testing positive for the virus. They were discharged after testing negative for the virus in two consecutive tests.

Dr. Vennila said that 67 more patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were still in the isolation wards of the hospitals. All of them were stable and responding well to the treatment protocol, she said.