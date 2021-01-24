48 cases recorded on Sunday

The central districts on Sunday recorded a slight drop in fresh COVID-19 cases, with 48 patients testing positive. The region had recorded 65 cases on Saturday, and no death was reported.
Tiruchi recorded the highest number of cases with 17 patients testing positive. Thanjavur reported 13 cases. Among those who tested positive were primary contacts and patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI).
The other districts in the region reported less than 10 cases. Nagapattinam reported eight, and Tiruvarur four.
Both Pudukottai and Karur reported an equal number of cases with three patients testing positive in each. Patients in both districts were local contacts with no contact or travel history, patients detected through fever camps and those with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses. Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were two women, aged 62 and 34 hailing from Thanthonrimalai.
Both Ariyalur and Perambalur reported no fresh cases on Sunday.
