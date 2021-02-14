48 cases, one death in central region

The central region on Sunday reported 48 positive cases and one death.

The death of a 60-year-old woman with a history of diabetes and hypertension was reported in Tiruvarur district. She succumbed to the infection at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

There was zero incidence in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. Tiruchi reported 14 fresh cases, while in Thanjavur 11 tested positive. Three patients who had been undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged on Saturday after recovering from the infection.

The other six districts in the region reported ten or fewer cases on Sunday. Nine fresh cases were reported in Karur, while Nagapattinam recorded eight. Most patients who tested positive were local index cases, asymptomatic patients and their contacts.

Tiruvarur reported five fresh cases while Pudukottai reported only one. Among them were patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and primary contacts.

There was no fresh case in Ariyalur and Perambalur.