4,723 new cases in central districts

21 May 2021 20:29 IST

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 4,723 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. As many as 52 deaths were reported, the highest extent of casualties witnessed in the region so far.

Nagapattinam reported 16 deaths. Tiruchi too reported a high number- 15 deaths. Thanjavur reported 10 deaths, while Karur reported eight. One death each was reported in Perambalur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur.

Tiruchi district reported a slight decline in the COVID-19 cases. As many as 1,331 patients reported COVID-19 positive on Friday. Thanjavur district reported 824 patients testing positive, while Tiruvarur recorded 731. Due to the increased admissions, the availability of ICU beds and oxygen-support beds declined over the last few days. On Friday, only 18 ICU beds and 42 oxygen-support beds were available in Tiruchi, and 30 ICU and 119 oxygen beds in Thanjavur.

In Nagapattinam, 585 fresh cases were reported. In Pudukottai, a slight spike was reported with 423 fresh cases. Karur recorded 344 fresh cases, while similar trends were also reported in Ariyalur and Perambalur, with 283 and 202 fresh cases respectively.