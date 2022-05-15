47 injured in jallikattu held at three villages

Forty seven persons were injured in jallikattu organised at Ottakulam, Kovilpatti Kurumbur, and Ammankurichi villages in the district on Sunday. As many as 776 bulls were released at the event held at Ottakulam in which 185 tamers participated. Fifteen persons were injured of whom 12 were treated at the venue and the rest were referred to hospital.

Twelve persons were injured in the event at Kovilpatti Kurumbur with the number of bulls released being 488. A total number of 300 tamers participated. Among the injured nine were treated at the venue and three others were referred to hospitals. A total number of 756 bulls were released at the event held at Ammankurichi and there were 200 tamers. Twenty persons were injured and were all treated at the venue.