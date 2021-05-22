4,670 fresh cases in central districts

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 4,670 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, continuing the trend of reporting an increase in cases. The number of deaths, however, reported a slight dip with 38 reported in the eight districts in the region.

Tiruchi reported the highest number of deaths with 16 patients succumbing to the viral infection. Thanjavur, meanwhile, reported five and Perambalur, four. Three deaths each were reported in Tiruvarur, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam while Karur and Ariyalur reported two each.

Tiruchi district reported a slight dip in the number of COVID-19 cases. As many as 1,351 patients reported COVID-19 positive. Intensive-care beds and oxygen support beds were at capacity at most hospitals in the district, including private hospitals and quick arrangements were being made by the district administration to increase the bed capacity.

In Thanjavur, 884 patients tested positive. Nagapattinam reported a marked spike with 651 patients reporting positive, while similar trends were also reported in Tiruvarur, with 569 fresh cases, and Pudukottai with 406. Karur reported 315 fresh cases while Perambalur and Ariyalur districts both reported a sharp rise with 219 and 275 fresh cases respectively.