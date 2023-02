February 24, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Lalgudi police arrested a man for sexually assaulting a minor girl on Thursday. According to police, the 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 46-year-old Balasubramanian, who was known to the victim’s family. The incident happened during the time of Pongal after which the girl lodged a complaint with All Women Police Station, Lalgudi. On Thursday, the police invoked the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him.