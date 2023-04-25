ADVERTISEMENT

46 more COVID 19 cases in central region

April 25, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Forty-six people tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. Tiruchi reported a dozen fresh cases, Tiruvarur 10, Thanjavur 8, Ariyalur five, Nagapattinam four, Karur, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai two each and Perambalur one. The total number of active cases in the region stood at 391 as on Monday. Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 107 persons under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Tiruvarur had 66 active cases, Thanjavur 54, Ariyalur 45, Nagapattinam 36, Mayiladuthurai 32, Karur 20, Pudukottai 17 and Perambalur 14.

