4,500 litres of edible oil manufactured under unhygienic conditions seized at two private units in Tiruchi

May 28, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A team from the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department here seized 4,500 litres of edible oil from two private oil manufacturing units in Tiruchi city on Saturday after finding them manufacturing edible oil under unhygienic conditions and without any proper registers.

The manufacture of edible oil and its sale have been temporarily stopped and food samples lifted for booking cases against them.

A press release from the Designated Officer, Food Safety, Tiruchi, Dr. R. Ramesh Babu, said the two units functioning on the West Bouleward Road were subjected to continuous checks and food samples lifted from them.

Several cases were booked in the past against the two units which had failed to rectify the deficiencies in spite of notice having been issued. The department served a “Stop Sale Notice” to the two units on April 6.

However, it came to light that the two units continued to manufacture edible oil without adhering to labelling of the Food Safety Department and without following the norms for manufacture, besides under unhygienic conditions.

Consequently, checks were conducted at the two units and manufacture of edible oil and their sale were temporarily stopped, the release said.