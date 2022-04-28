4,500 kg artificially ripened mangoes seized
Officials of the Food Safety Department on Thursday seized 4,500 kilograms of artificially ripened mangoes using chemicals from two fruit shops in Gandhi Market here. The action was taken based on complaints from the general public.
The seized mangoes were later destroyed at the Ariyamangalam garbage yard, a press release from R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration department said.
