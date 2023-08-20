450 kg of tobacco products seized; two arrested

August 20, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Thuvakudi police in Tiruchi district seized 450 kg of tobacco products and arrested two persons on Sunday.

Based on the directions of Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar, the Tiruchi district rural police have formed five special teams to nab miscreants and rowdies. A round-the-clock helpline number (94874 64651) has been activated for the public to alert the police regarding unlawful activities.

Accordingly, on Sunday, based on a tip-off that banned tobacco substances were kept hidden illegally in a house, a special team of police from Thuvakudi conducted a raid at Sivaji Nagar and seized nearly 450 kg of tobacco products packed in 40 sacks meant for illicit sales.

The police registered a case under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and arrested R. Gunasekaran and N. Iyyappan, natives of Killukottai in Pudukottai district. The police have also launched a search to arrest G. Karthik.

