45 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Forty-five persons tested persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 17 in Tiruchi and six in Thanjavur and Pudukottai. Nagapattinam reported five fresh cases, while Karur had four cases. Perambalur accounted for three new cases, while Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai had two fresh case each. Tiruvarur district had no new case.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 115 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Monday. Mayiladuthurai had 64 active cases, Thanjavur 55, Perambalur 37, Pudukottai 26, Karur 23, Nagapattinam 15, Ariyalur 13 and Tiruvarur 7.