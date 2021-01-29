45 new cases of COVID-19 in central region, one death

The central districts continued to record a low number of COVID-19 cases with 45 patients testing positive for the viral infection. One death was reported in Thanjavur according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.
A 54-year-old man from Thanjavur who was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome died of COVID-19 at a private hospital.
All eight districts in the central region reported less than 10 cases on Friday. Tiruchi reported nine while Karur and Nagapattinam reported an equal number of cases - eight each. Among the patients who tested positive were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.
A patient who was undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital was discharged after recovering from the viral infection.
Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were inter-district travellers from Salem and three residents of Ansari Street in Karur.
Thanjavur reported seven new cases, while Pudukottai recorded six. Four patients tested positive in Ariyalur, while in Tiruvarur two persons tested positive. One new COVID-19 case was reported in Perambalur district.
