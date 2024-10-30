GIFT a SubscriptionGift
4.5 lakh native fish fingerlings released under PMMSY scheme at Mukkombu

Published - October 30, 2024 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister K.N. Nehru releases fish fingerlings at Mukkombu near Tiruchi on Wednesday

Minister K.N. Nehru releases fish fingerlings at Mukkombu near Tiruchi on Wednesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Wednesday inaugurated the release of 4.5 lakh native freshwater fish fingerlings into the Cauvery River at Mukkombu under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) 2024-25.

Implemented through the Tamil Nadu Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, the project aims to increase native fish populations in the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers.

Fingerlings of native species, including Rohu, Katla, Mrigal, Chelkendai, and Kalbasu, were first cultured at the Mettur Government Fish Seed Production Centre in Salem before being introduced into the river system in Tiruchi district. The initiative is focused on sustaining local fish stocks, protecting endangered native species, and supporting the livelihoods of fishers reliant on river fishing.

“The sustainable restocking efforts will enhance the river’s ecology, and we will conduct a catch assessment with fishers in six months to evaluate the project’s impact,” said M. Kumaresan, Assistant Director of Fisheries in Tiruchi.

Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, M. Palaniyandi and C. Kathiravan, MLAs, and R. Ravichandran, Deputy Director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Tiruchi Region, were among those present at the event.

