45 injured in jallikattu

Forty-five people, including a sub inspector of police, were injured at a jallikattu held at Sillakudi in the district on Monday.

Three of the injured, including the SI, who was on bandobust duty, were admitted to Perambalur Government Hospital. Those who sustained minor injuries were treated by medical teams at the venue. Sixteen spectators were among the injured.

According to sources, 411 bulls brought from Perambalur, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Madurai districts and 233 bull tamers participated in the jallikattu.


