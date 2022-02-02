45 flying squads formed in Karur

KARUR

02 February 2022 17:30 IST

₹53 lakh seized in Perambalur

Collector T. Prabhushankar on Wednesday said that 48 flying squads have been formed to enforce the model code of conduct in the elections to the urban local bodies and to check the flow of unaccounted money.

After holding a meeting with the members of the flying squads, he said that the squads would function round-the-clock. They would work on shift basis. Fifteen flying squads would be on duty in a shift. They would be on patrol in the respective areas in Karur Corporation, Kulithalai, Pugalur and Pallapatti municipalities and in eight town panchayats. They have been asked to ensure transparency and maintain impartiality in their operations. There should not any room for complaints, he added.

Dr. Prabhushankar said that flying squads would reach the spots within five to ten minutes from the time of receipt of complaint. They have been asked to furnish the information and seizure of cash or kind to the monitoring officer at the election control room. If they come across any deviation or violation of code of conduct by the political parties or candidates, they should bring it to the notice of returning officers immediately.

He said that people could carry up to ₹50,000. If they carried more than the stipulated money, the flying squad would seize the money and the entire proceedings would be videographed. The seized money should be handed over to the respective Returning Officers. An official team had been constituted to verify documents with those carrying money more than the permitted limit.

In Perambalur, a flying squad led by Palaniselvam, Special Tehsildar (Stamps), seized ₹53 lakh from P. Chinnasamy of Mela Puliyur at Kurumbalur on Perambalur-Thuraiyur road on Wednesday. Though the person, who transported the money in a vehicle, claimed that it was meant for loading in ATMs, he did not possess the necessary documents. The seized cash was later handed over to the Returning Officer of Kurumbalur town panchayat.