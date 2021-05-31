4,472 fresh cases in delta

TIRUCHI

31 May 2021 21:48 IST

The central region on Monday registered 4,472 fresh cases and 64 deaths.

Tiruchi district continued to report over 1,000 cases a day and the number of active cases in the district stood above 10,000. It also registered a high toll of 30 deaths, as per the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Except Ariyalur, all other seven districts in the region reported fatalities. Karur accounted for a dozen victims, Nagapattinam 10, Tiruvarur five, Pudukottai three and Thanjavur and Perambalur two each.

While Tiruchi addded 1,119 fresh cases, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur reported 780 and 717. In Tiruvarur, 565 more persons tested positive. Karur added 467 cases, Pudukottai 334, Ariyalur 266 and Perambalur 224 cases.

As on Monday, Tiruchi had 10,837 active cases, including persons under home treatment, Thanjavur 7,022, Tiruvarur 5,700, Nagapattinam 5,463, Pudukottai 3,828, Karur 3,504, Perambalur 2,713 and Ariyalur 2,612 .