443 new cases, four deaths in delta

TIRUCHI

08 February 2022 20:38 IST

As many as 443 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Four fatalities, one each in Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, were reported by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi district had the highest number of new infections with 123 cases, followed by Thanjavur with 89 and Tiruvarur 69.

Karur reported 46 fresh cases, Nagapattinam 40, Pudukottai 32 and Ariyalur 19.

Perambalur recorded 13 new cases and Mayiladuthurai 12.