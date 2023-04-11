HamberMenu
44 new COVID-19 cases in central region

April 11, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Forty-four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The number of daily case load stood at 11 in Tiruchi, nine in Tiruvarur, seven each in Nagapattinam and Thanjavur, five in Ariyalur, three in Pudukottai, one each in Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur districts.

Out of 203 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 60, Tiruvarur 44, Nagapattinam 27, Ariyalur and Thanjavur 20, Mayiladuthurai 15, Pudukottai 10, Karur five, and Perambalur had two active cases.

