44 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Forty-four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 16 in Tiruchi and eight in Thanjavur. Mayiladuthurai reported six fresh cases, while Nagapattinam had four cases. Perambalur, Pudukottai and Karur district accounted for three new cases each, Tiruvarur had one new case, while Ariyalur had no new case.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 120 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Saturday. Mayiladuthurai had 64 active cases, Thanjavur 51, Perambalur 31, Pudukottai 26, Karur 25, Nagapattinam 13, Ariyalur 11 and Tiruvarur 8.