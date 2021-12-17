44 fresh cases in central region

The central districts reported 44 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. This is the first time less than 50 cases were reported in the region since the second wave of the infection in May 2021. Two patients - one from Thanjavur and another from Tiruvarur - died of the viral infection.

All nine districts in the central region reported less than 15 cases. Twelve patients reported positive for the viral infection in Tiruchi, 11 in Karur and nine in Thanjavur.

The remaining six districts registered less than five cases each. Three patients each reported COVID-19 positive in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, while two each were registered in Ariyalur and Perambalur. One patient tested positive for the infection in both Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts, the lowest in the region.