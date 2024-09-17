ADVERTISEMENT

44 arrested for distributing beef biryani in Karur on Periyar’s birthday

Published - September 17, 2024 09:11 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Forty four activists belonging to Makkal Kalai Ilakkiya Kazhagam, Samaniya Makkal Katchi, and others were arrested when they attempted to distribute beef biryani on the occasion of Periyar’s birthday here on Tuesday.

According to sources, the policemen, who were posted near the Periyar statue, refused to allow the activists to distribute beef biryani. The police officials asked them to distribute the food packets in private halls. However, the activists insisted that they would distribute food packets only near the Periayar statue. Following this, the activists were detained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US