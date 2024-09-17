GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

44 arrested for distributing beef biryani in Karur on Periyar’s birthday

Published - September 17, 2024 09:11 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Forty four activists belonging to Makkal Kalai Ilakkiya Kazhagam, Samaniya Makkal Katchi, and others were arrested when they attempted to distribute beef biryani on the occasion of Periyar’s birthday here on Tuesday.

According to sources, the policemen, who were posted near the Periyar statue, refused to allow the activists to distribute beef biryani. The police officials asked them to distribute the food packets in private halls. However, the activists insisted that they would distribute food packets only near the Periayar statue. Following this, the activists were detained.

Published - September 17, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.