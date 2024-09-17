44 arrested for distributing beef biryani in Karur on Periyar’s birthday

Forty four activists belonging to Makkal Kalai Ilakkiya Kazhagam, Samaniya Makkal Katchi, and others were arrested when they attempted to distribute beef biryani on the occasion of Periyar’s birthday here on Tuesday.

According to sources, the policemen, who were posted near the Periyar statue, refused to allow the activists to distribute beef biryani. The police officials asked them to distribute the food packets in private halls. However, the activists insisted that they would distribute food packets only near the Periayar statue. Following this, the activists were detained.