430 kg gutka seized, five held in Tiruchi

June 11, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Police on Saturday arrested five persons who were involved in peddling banned tobacco products and seized 430 kg of gutka from them.

Acting on secret information, Edamalaipatti Pudur police conducted a vehicle check near Crawford bus stop on Saturday. They intercepted an autorickshaw carrying 11 bundles of banned tobacco products meant for sale illegally. They seized 218 kg of gutka and the autorickshaw used for peddling the contraband and arrested B. Sathik Basha, 42, S. Abdul Kadhar, 40, and M. Mohammed Sheriff, 40.

During investigation, the arrested men allegedly confessed that they received the contraband from two persons at Thillai Nagar. The police rushed to the spot and arrested P. Jeyaraman, 33, and A. Jakubar Sadik, 32. A total of 212 kg of gutka products, a two-wheeler and ₹22,000 cash were seized from them. All of them were booked under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), police sources said.

The police also issued a warning that strict action would be taken against those who transport and sell banned tobacco products in the city limits.