November 18, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A total of 43 sanitation workers out of around 250 attended the mega health camp held at the Muthamizh Arignar Dr. Kalignar M. Karunanidhi Convention Centre, Thanjavur, were advised to go for advance or follow-up treatment on Saturday. According to the Thanjavur Corporation release, the mega health check-up camp was inaugurated by Collector Deepak Jacob.