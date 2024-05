Forty-three people sustained injuries in a jallikattu held as part of Kulunthalamman Temple festival at Pullambadi in Tiruchi district on Monday.

A total of 386 bull tamers and 746 bulls participated in the jallikattu. Among the injured, two suffered major injuries and were admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi.

The injured consisted 12 bull tamers, 19 bull owners, a police man and 11 spectators. Two bulls also sustained minor injuries in the event.