43 injured in jallikattu at three villages

TIRUCHI

Forty-three persons were injured in jallikattus held at three villages in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Perambalur districts on Sunday.

The traditional event was held at Visvakudi village in Perambalur district during which a total number of 464 bulls were released. Around 400 tamers participated and were allowed in four batches.

Police sources said 19 persons were injured of whom 11 were bull owners, two spectators and six tamers. One among the injured – a tamer – was referred to hospital for higher treatment.

The event in Tiruchi district was held at L. Abhishegapuram village near Lalgudi. As many as 428 bulls were released during the event where 294 tamers participated.

The sources said 16 persons were injured of whom eight were tamers, four bulls owners and four spectators. One spectator was referred to hospital.

The event in Thanjavur district was organised at Thirukkanurpatti village near Vallam. As many as 684 bulls were released during the event. Eight persons were injured of whom five were bull owners, two tamers and one spectator.