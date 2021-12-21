43 fresh cases, zero death in central region

With three of the nine districts reporting no fresh cases of COVID-19, the daily count of the viral infection dropped to 43 in the central region on Tuesday.

No death was recorded from the region in the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Perambalur had no fresh cases, while Ariyalur reported two and Pudukottai a single case.

Fourteen persons tested positive for the virus in Karur, 13 in Thanjavur district, nine in Tiruchi and four in Tiruvarur.

Tiruchi, Karur and Thanjavur accounted for the most number of active cases. Tiruchi had 159 patients under treatment, including those under home treatment, Karur 155 and Thanjavur 154. Tiruvarur had 47 active cases, Nagapattinam 33, Pudukottai 26, Mayiladuthurai 19, Ariyalur 16 and Perambalur 14.