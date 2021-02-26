43 fresh cases of COVID 19 in central region

The central region reported 43 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Two deaths were reported in the region - both in Thanjavur.
A 27-year-old-woman who had been suffering from bilateral bronchopneumonia and a 57-year-old man with a history of hypertension and diabetes succumbed to COVID-19.
In Thanjavur, 22 patients tested positive for COVID-19. However, officials maintained that the patients testing positive in the district were isolated index cases and not part of a cluster.
Meanwhile, Tiruchi reported eight fresh cases. Four patients who had been undergoing treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.
Six cases were reported in Nagapattinam and four in Tiruvarur. One patient each tested positive in Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Karur districts.
No fresh case was reported in Perambalur for the second consecutive day.
