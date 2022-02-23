42.5 kg of banned tobacco items seized from train

They were found in unclaimed bags

The Crime Prevention and Detection Squad and Crime Intelligence Branch of Railway Protection Force, Tiruchi, have seized 42.5 kg of banned tobacco substances and tobacco dry loose powder from an express train.

Crime Intelligence Branch personnel, while carrying out a drive on board Banaras-Rameswaram Express between Thanjavur and Tiruchi, found an unclaimed polythene bag in a coach on Tuesday. When they asked the passengers about it, none came forward to claim the bag, which was opened after the train arrived at Tiruchi. They found 16.5 kg of tobacco substances, said RPF sources.

Crime Prevention and Detection Squad personnel found 26 kg of tobacco substances and tobacco dry loose powder in two unclaimed polythene bags from the same train after it arrived at the junction. They were handed over to the RPF Post for safe custody and disposal.