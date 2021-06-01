4,243 fresh cases of COVID-19 in central districts

TIRUCHI

Central districts recorded 4,243 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections and 68 deaths due to COVID-19 related complications on Tuesday.

The total number of fresh cases dipped below 1,000 for the first time in Tiruchi district after it went up to 1,800 mark a few days ago. But it continued to top the table in central districts with 987 patients testing positive for the virus on Tuesday. Similarly, 21 persons succumbed to the virus in Tiruchi district, the maximum in central districts.

Thanjavur district recorded 895 fresh cases and the death of nine persons. Nagapattinam district followed it with 663 new cases and seven deaths. A total of 13 persons succumbed to the virus in Karur district. It recorded 406 fresh cases.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the Health Department, 529 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruvarur district. It recorded three deaths.

While 306 patients were tested positive for the virus in Pudukottai district it recorded one death. The number of fresh cases in Ariyalur district was 230 and 227 in Perambalur. While nine persons succumbed to the virus in Ariyalur, five persons died of COVID-19 implications in Perambalur district.