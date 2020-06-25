42-year-old man murdered by youth

TIRUCHI

25 June 2020 17:24 IST

A 42-year-old man was murdered at Kalpalayam near Manachanallur on Wednesday.

Manachanallur Police detained S. Shankar, 26, son of the woman with whom the victim is alleged to have had a relationship, on the charge of committing the murder.

Police sources said Shankar threw a grinding stone on Selvaraj when the latter came to his house causing him grievous injury.

Selvaraj died on the way to hospital.

Manachanallur Police are probing the case.