Tiruchirapalli

42-year-old man murdered by youth

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI 25 June 2020 17:24 IST
Updated: 25 June 2020 17:24 IST

A 42-year-old man was murdered at Kalpalayam near Manachanallur on Wednesday.

Manachanallur Police detained S. Shankar, 26, son of the woman with whom the victim is alleged to have had a relationship, on the charge of committing the murder.

Police sources said Shankar threw a grinding stone on Selvaraj when the latter came to his house causing him grievous injury.

Advertising
Advertising

Selvaraj died on the way to hospital.

Manachanallur Police are probing the case.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Tiruchirapalli
Read more...