Tiruchirapalli

42-year-old man murdered by youth

A 42-year-old man was murdered at Kalpalayam near Manachanallur on Wednesday.

Manachanallur Police detained S. Shankar, 26, son of the woman with whom the victim is alleged to have had a relationship, on the charge of committing the murder.

Police sources said Shankar threw a grinding stone on Selvaraj when the latter came to his house causing him grievous injury.

Selvaraj died on the way to hospital.

Manachanallur Police are probing the case.

