ADVERTISEMENT

42 temporary licences issued for cracker sales in Tiruchi

November 03, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police have issued 42 licences in the first phase to set up temporary stalls for selling crackers ahead of the Deepavali festival.

Tiruchi Commissioner of Police N. Kamini on Friday distributed licences to owners who had applied to set up temporary stalls for selling crackers. In the first phase, the police permitted to set up 42 stalls in the city limits, a press release said.

The Commissioner directed them to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures released by the State government to sell crackers. She warned that the police would take strict action against those selling crackers without licence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US