42 temporary licences issued for cracker sales in Tiruchi

November 03, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police have issued 42 licences in the first phase to set up temporary stalls for selling crackers ahead of the Deepavali festival.

Tiruchi Commissioner of Police N. Kamini on Friday distributed licences to owners who had applied to set up temporary stalls for selling crackers. In the first phase, the police permitted to set up 42 stalls in the city limits, a press release said.

The Commissioner directed them to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures released by the State government to sell crackers. She warned that the police would take strict action against those selling crackers without licence.

