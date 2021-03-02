42 new COVID-19 cases reported in central districts

TIRUCHI

02 March 2021 20:28 IST

The central districts on Tuesday registered 42 new cases of COVID-19 infection.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, the maximum number of cases was reported in Thanjavur district with 13 patients testing positive for the virus followed by Tiruchi district with seven new cases.

Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam recorded six and five cases, respectively. Four persons tested positive in Pudukottai district, three in Karur and two in Ariyalur. Perambalur registered no new cases.

Tuesday witnessed the discharge of 51 patients, who had been receiving treatment at various hospitals in the central districts after being tested positive for the virus. Sixteen patients were discharged in Thanjavur, nine in Tiruchi and eight in Nagapattinam districts.