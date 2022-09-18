42 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Forty-two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 22 in Tiruchi and five in Karur. Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai and Thanjavur reported four fresh cases each, while Nagapattinam had two cases and Ariyalur had fresh one case. Perambalur and Tiruvarur districts had no new cases.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 75 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Sunday. Mayiladuthurai had 53 active cases, Pudukottai 37, Karur 35, Perambalur 30, Thanjavur 23, Tiruvarur 17, Nagapattinam and Ariyalur 12.