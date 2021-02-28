Tiruchirapalli

42 new cases and one death

The central region reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. One death was reported in Karur.

A 79-year-old-man from Karur who had a history of diabetes succumbed to the ailment.

In Thanjavur, 15 patients tested positive for COVID-19, while Tiruchi reported 10. Seven cases were reported in Tiruvarur and four in Nagapattinam. Pudukottai reported three new cases and in Ariyalur, two cases were reported.

One patient tested positive in Karur. Meanwhile, no fresh case was reported in Perambalur for the third consecutive day.

