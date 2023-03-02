HamberMenu
42 kg ganja smuggled in car from AP seized near Tiruchi, two arrested

March 02, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A team from the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau (NIB), CID Tiruchi unit seized 42 kilograms of ganja that was allegedly being smuggled in a car near Tiruchi and arrested two persons in this connection on Wednesday. 

Acting on information, the NIB, CID team stopped a car near the Samayapuram Toll Plaza and checked the vehicle. The team found ganja concealed in 21 packets with each packet containing about two kilograms of the contraband.

Police sources said the contraband was being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh for illegal sale in Namakkal, Salem and other areas. The NIB,CID team arrested two persons in the car P. Seenivasan (42) of Vairampalayam in Namakkal district and V. Karthi (37) of Nagarpallam in Namakkal district. The contraband was confiscated and the two accused were sent for remand.

