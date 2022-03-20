42 injured in jallikattu

Forty-two persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Anbil village in Tiruchi district and Periyakurumpatti village in Pudukottai district on Sunday.

As many as 625 bulls were released and 321 tamers took part in the Anbil event. Twenty persons were injured and 17 among them were treated at the venue while the rest were referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi.

As many as 481 bulls were released at the Periyakurumpatti event in which 300 tamers took part. Twenty two persons were injured and four among them were referred to hospital for treatment and the rest were treated at the venue.