42 COVID-19 cases

The central region on Monday reported 42 new cases of COVID-19. No death was reported in the region.

In Thanjavur, 13 patients tested positive for COVID-19, and in Tiruchi nine. Two patients who had been undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Six fresh cases were reported in Tiruvarur and five in Nagapattinam. Four patients tested positive in Pudukottai district. Three patients reported positive in Karur district and two in Ariyalur.

No fresh cases were reported in Perambalur for the fourth consecutive day.