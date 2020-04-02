42 admitted to isolation wards in Karur

Forty two patients were admitted to the isolation wards in Government Medical College Hospital here, said Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar.

Of them 38 were men and five women. Nine of them were admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the streets which have been declared as restricted areas in Karur and Kulithalai on Wednesday, Mr. Vijayabhaskar said that swab specimens of 28 patients affected with cold, fever and breathing difficulties have been sent to Tiruvarur for laboratory test. The results were awaited. Most of them had returned to Karur district after attending the Islamic conference at Nizamuddin.

The condition of a 42-year-old patient of Kulithalai, who had tested positive for COVID-19 virus, was stable. A person of Thogamalai in Karur district, who too had tested positive for COVID-19 virus, was undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi.

The Minister said that the residential colonies and streets of those who have been put in the isolation wards, have been cordoned off as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus. Notice boards have been put up on all corners of the streets concerned to indicate that they were restricted for public access. Similarly, 7 km radius of the COVID-19 positive patients were brought under the close surveillance of the health and the respective local bodies control. Door-to- door survey on fever and cold affected patients was on in the identified areas.

Collector T. Anbalagan said that 6,000 workers had been drafted for disinfection and door-to-door survey in the district. A sum of ₹50 lakh had been allocated for acquiring hand-held machine sprayers. Sixteen vehicles of the Karur and Kulithalai municipalities have been pressed into service for disinfection drive. A total of 188 homeless persons were rescued and given shelter at the Government Higher Secondary School in Thanthoni. They were being fed thrice a day.